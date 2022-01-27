ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Accelerated Tech Pathway for foreign nationals employed in the tech sector in Alberta, Canada

Overview

The government of Canada announced the Accelerated Tech Pathway that aims to strengthen Alberta's workforce. The pathway will provide a fast track to permanent residence for highly skilled tech professionals seeking to live and work in Alberta, Canada. Eligible candidates need to be currently working in Alberta or have a job offer with an Alberta-based tech employer in an eligible technology occupation. For a list of Accelerated Tech Pathway occupations, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada launched the Accelerated Tech Pathway for eligible foreign nationals who want to live and work in Alberta, Canada. The pathway will be part of Alberta's Immigration Nominee Program, which is a federal provincial program that nominates foreign nationals for permanent residence in Alberta where there are skills and labor shortages.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 26 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.