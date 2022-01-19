On Jan. 13, 2022, the Government of Alberta announced a new permanent residence pathway - the Accelerated Tech Pathway - with the goal of attracting tech talent from around the world to settle in Alberta.

The Accelerated Tech Pathway is one of the Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program's ("AINP") Express Entry ("EE") based programs, where candidates may be selected for expedited processing if they are currently working for, or have a job offer with, an Alberta-based tech industry employer in one of the 38 eligible tech occupations. The list of eligible occupations is broad and can be found here.

Upon selection by the AINP , candidates will be invited to submit an application for nomination to the AINP to demonstrate meeting minimum eligibility criteria. The following are the minimum eligibility criteria:

Candidates have an active EE profile in the federal EE pool, and have a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System score of 300;

The primary occupation in the federal EE profile is the same occupation as the current Alberta employment or job offer and is in an occupation on the list of eligible Accelerated Tech Pathway occupations;

Candidates intend to live and work in Alberta; and

Candidates have valid immigration status, if candidates are working in Alberta for the Alberta employer at the time of AINP application.

Upon completion of the AINP nomination application, candidates will go into a pool for consideration. Once candidates are nominated by the AINP, an additional 600 points will be awarded to the candidate's current EE profile and candidates will likely be invited to apply under the federal EE as a Provincial Nominee.

