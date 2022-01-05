Key Points?

Some foreign nationals are exempt from undergoing a medical examination to apply for permanent residence status

Overview

The government of Canada extended the policy that exempts some foreign nationals from having to complete an additional immigration medical examination as part of the application process for permanent residence. Eligible foreign nationals must have completed a health examination within the last five years and be found to pose no risk to public health. The extension will apply until 31 March 2022. Some foreign nationals will still be required to take a new medical exam. For a list of non-eligible foreign nationals, click here.

What are the Changes?

The exemption from a medical examination for certain foreign nationals will be extended from 28 Dec. 2021 to 31 March 2022. This policy helps to streamline the application process for foreign nationals applying for permanent residence. When applying for permanent residence, eligible applicants will need to provide a recently completed medical examination or a unique medical identifier number.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 4 January 2022.

