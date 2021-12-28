ARTICLE

Key Points

Lifting of travel restrictions for the countries of Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe

Lifting of short-term pre-arrival test exemptions

Overview

The government of Canada lifted restrictions for travelers returning from 10 specific countries and will lift travel pre-arrival requirements. Travelers arriving from or who have transited through the countries of Botswana, Egypt, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe in the last 14 days will be allowed to enter Canada once more beginning 18 Dec. 2021 at 11:59 pm. For additional information on the omicron variant in Canada click here.

Beginning 21 Dec. 2021, the government of Canada will lift short trip pre-arrival test exemptions. Travelers will now require a pre-arrival negative PCR test result for all trips, even when exiting the country for 72 hours or less.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will lift previous travel restrictions that were put into place on 27 Nov. 2021. The government will also require all travelers to obtain a pre-arrival negative PCR test regardless of trip duration.

Looking Ahead

The government of Canada is advising Canadian citizens and permanent residents to avoid non-essential travel outside of the country due to changing global travel measures. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22 December 2021

