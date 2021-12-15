ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Entrance testing will be introduced for all travelers who have been in a country other than Canada and the United States in the last 14 days prior to arrival in Canada

Overview

On 7 Dec. 2021, the government of Canada introduced new requirements for all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, who have been in a country other than Canada and the United States in the 14 days prior to entering Canada. Unvaccinated travelers will be tested upon arrival in Canada. In the coming weeks, all fully vaccinated travelers will also be tested upon arrival in Canada. Any traveler that is tested upon arrival will be required to quarantine in a suitable location until a negative test result is received.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada will require all travelers who have been in countries other than Canada and the United States in the past 14 days to undergo testing upon arrival. This additional requirement has been introduced to combat the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Looking Ahead

The government of Canada is not currently testing all fully vaccinated travelers who have been in countries other than Canada in the United States in the last 14 days but will begin to do so in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 13 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.