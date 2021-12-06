ARTICLE

The Government of Canada just announced additional border measures to reduce the risk of the importation and transmission of COVID-19 and its variant, Omicron, in Canada related to international travel.

Effective immediately, foreign nationals who have been in any of the below countries within the previous 14 days will not be permitted entry into Canada:

Botswana

Egypt;

Eswatini;

Lesotho;

Malawi;

Mozambique;

Namibia;

Nigeria;

South Africa; and

Zimbabwe.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and people with status under the Indian Act, regardless of their vaccination status, who have been physically present in any of these 10 countries in the previous 14 days, have a right of entry into Canada, but will be subject to enhanced pre-entry and arrival testing, screening, and quarantine measures.

In addition, all fully vaccinated travelers arriving by air from departure points other than the United States, will be subject to arrival testing. Fully vaccinated travelers will also be required to self-isolate and quarantine while they await the results of their arrival test.

Unvaccinated travelers with right of entry to Canada will continue to be tested on arrival and Day 8, and must quarantine for 14 days. However, those arriving by air will now be required to stay in a designated quarantine facility or other suitable location while they await the result of their on arrival test.

