After the last two-years of lockdowns, travel bans and restrictions, and rigid COVID-19 testing requirements for travel, we will take any good news on this front. And, thankfully, we have a bit of that good news.

Beginning November 30, 2021, which is coincidentally my birthday, fully-vaccinated Canadian citizens, Canadian permanent residents, individuals registered under the Indian Act, and their accompanying children under twelve (12), who travel outside of Canada and re-enter Canada within seventy-two (72) hours of leaving, won't have to provide a pre-entry molecular test result.

In a recent meeting with US Senator Amy Klobuchar, Prime Minister Trudeau did push for the US to reciprocate this most recent, small step towards normalcy. We hope to see this and greater roll-backs of restrictions as case numbers continue to generally be on the decline and vaccination rates steadily rise.

Stay tuned for the latest from the MPC immigration team as we closely monitor these restrictions and other significant changes in US and Canadian immigration!

Moodys Tax Law is only about tax. It is not an add-on service, it is our singular focus. Our Canadian and US lawyers and Chartered Accountants work together to develop effective tax strategies that get results, for individuals and corporate clients with interests in Canada, the US or both. Our strengths lie in Canadian and US cross-border tax advisory services, estateplanning, and tax litigation/dispute resolution. We identify areas of risk and opportunity, and create plans that yield the right balance of protection, optimization and compliance for each of our clients' special circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.