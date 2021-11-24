Key Points

Fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals registered under the Indian Act will be exempt from pre-entry molecular test under limited circumstances beginning Nov. 30, 2021

Three additional vaccines approved by Canadian government

Additional travelers will be required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter Canada beginning Jan. 15, 2022

Overview

The government of Canada will adjust its border measures on 30 Nov. 2021. Under these changes, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals registered under the Indian Act who depart and re-enter Canada within 72 hours will not be required to present a pre-entry molecular test. This will apply to individuals traveling by land and air and any accompanying children under the age of 12 and individuals with medical contraindication to vaccination.

The Canadian government will also expand the list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for travel to include Sinophram, Sinovac and COVAXIN.

Beginning 15 Jan. 2022, certain groups of travelers who are currently exempt from entry requirements will be required to be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved for entry into Canada. These travelers include:

Individuals reuniting with family;

International students who are 18 years or older;

Professional and amateur athletes;

Individuals with valid work permits, including temporary foreign workers, other than those in agriculture and food processing; and

Essential service providers, such as truck drivers

For additional information regarding vaccination exempt groups click here. For additional information on entry requirements for Canada click here.

What are the Changes?

Beginning 30 Nov. 2021, the Canadian government will exempt certain fully vaccinated individuals from the pre-entry molecular test if they have departed from Canada and returned within 72 hours. Three additional vaccines have been approved by the Canadian government from the World Health Organizations Emergency List. More travelers will be required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter Canada beginning 15 Jan. 2022.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 22 November 2021.

