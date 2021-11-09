Key Points

10 additional airports will allow in-bound international passenger flights beginning Nov. 30, 2021

Overview

The Canadian government announced it would add more airports that accept international travelers.

What are the Changes?

The Canadian government will expand the existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) that previously directed international passenger flights to 10 different Canadian airports. Beginning Nov. 30, 2021, the following airports will be added to Canada's NOTAM list for international passenger flights:

St. John's International;

John C. Munro Hamilton International;

Region Waterloo International;

Regina International;

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International;

Kelowna International;

Abbotsford International;

Victoria International

For a list of airports currently accepting international passenger flights click here.

Looking Ahead

The 10 airports that will be added to Canada's NOTAM list are currently working to implement appropriate COVID-19 protection measures for Canadian citizens and international travelers. Continue to check the Canadian government website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 4 November 2021

