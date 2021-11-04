Key Points

The Canadian government will implement new requirements for travel beginning Nov. 30, 2021

Overview

The government of Canada announced that a negative COVID-19 molecular test will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination beginning Nov. 30, 2021 for Canadian citizens. The government has advised that citizens who are not fully vaccinated by the end of November will not be eligible to travel until they become vaccinated. The government is also introducing a transitionary period for unvaccinated foreign nationals to travel from Canada until Feb. 28, 2022. These individuals will be required to present proof of a valid COVID-19 molecular test at the time of travel.

What are the Changes?

In October the Canadian government announced that all Canadian citizens departing from Canadian airports and trains will require evidence of vaccination. This newest update will remove the previous exemption that allowed unvaccinated Canadians to continue to travel from Canadian airports and trains with a negative COVID-19 molecular test as an alternative to vaccination.

Looking Ahead

The Canadian government has announced that it will release information on limited exceptions in the coming weeks.

Originally published 1 November, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.