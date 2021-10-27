Key Points

Canada will standardize current vaccine certificates issued in its provinces and territories

Overview

On Oct. 21, 2021, the Canadian government announced the country's plan for standardized provincial vaccine certificates. Under these new regulations, a standardized form will be issued with a QR code providing information on the holder's vaccination status. The form will include the individual's name, date of birth and COVID-19 vaccination history, including date of vaccination and vaccine name. Currently Canadian citizens in the provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Northwest territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan or the Yukon can download proof of vaccination from the Health Ministry's website. Both a digital and paper copy can be used by travelers.

What are the Changes?

This change will mean that all proof of vaccination issued in Canada contains a Canadian wordmark and will ensure that vaccination certificates issued in Canada are more trusted by governments abroad.

Looking Ahead

More provinces are expected to standardize vaccine certificates in the coming weeks. Check here for updates on each province. Continue to check Envoy's website for future updates and additional information.

Originally published OCTOBER 25, 2021

