Key Points

Effective Oct. 30, 2021, passengers departing from Canadian airports and trains will need to have evidence of vaccination

Overview

Beginning Oct. 30, 2021, the Canadian government will require travelers to be fully vaccinated in order to board flights and travel from a Canadian airport. All vaccination requirements will apply to travelers 12 years of age and older who are:

Air passengers flying on domestic, transborder or international flights departing from an airport in Canada;

Rail passengers on VIA rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains

For travelers who are in the process of being fully vaccinated, there will be a transition period in which travel will be possible if a valid COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours of travel can be presented.

What are the Changes?

Travelers above the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated in order to travel via Canadian airways by Oct. 30, 2021. Travelers in the process of becoming fully vaccinated will have limited exceptions made.

Looking Ahead

The Government of Canada strongly advises any Canadians planning to travel by plane or train this holiday season to get vaccinated as soon as possible or they will be unable to travel. Continue to check the Canadian government's website for future announcements and Envoy's website for further information.

Originally published 07 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.