Key Points

Direct flights from India to Canada resumed Sept. 29, 2021

Overview

On Sept. 29, 2021, the Canadian government announced that direct flights from India could resume. Eligible passengers who will be entering Canada by air must:

obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from the Genestrings Laboratory, located above the metro station in the Airport Connect Building (ACB) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport

perform this test within 18 hours before their scheduled departure

present the test report with a QR code issued by this laboratory to the air operator before boarding

Passengers who travel from India to Canada via an indirect flight will need to provide a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before traveling to Canada.

What are the Changes?

The Canadian government previously extended a flight ban for travelers arriving from India until Sept. 26, 2021. This new announcement will allow both, direct and indirect flights, to resume between the two countries.

Looking Ahead

The Canadian government continues to remind travelers that certain countries do not allow entry or transit of passengers arriving from India or of passengers who have previously tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, COVID-19 testing for passengers in transit might not be available in all international airports or third countries. Continue to check Envoy's website for further updates.

Originally published 5, October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.