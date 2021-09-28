Key Points

All direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada from India will be restricted until Sept. 26, 2021, at 23:59 EDT

Overview

On Sept. 21, 2021, the Canadian government announced that it would extend the current flight restrictions on all direct commercial and private passenger flights to Canada until Sept. 26, 2021, at 23:59 EDT.

What are the Changes?

Direct flights from India to Canada had previously been restricted until Sept. 21, 2021, however, under this new extension direct commercial and passenger flights will continue to be restricted until Sept. 26, 2021.

Looking Ahead

Once the extension to the travel reactions ends on Sep. 26, travelers will be eligible to enter Canada if they adhere to the following additional measures:

Have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada

Allow air operators to check for a negative test result or to ensure that fully vaccinated travelers have uploaded their information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website

Travelers coming from India and arriving in Canada via an indirect route will need to obtain a negative COVID-19 test from a third country other than India 72 hours before departure to Canada.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 24, 2021

