Key Points

As of Sept. 7, 2021, fully vaccinated foreign nationals can travel to Canada for discretionary (non-essential) travel

Fully vaccinated foreign nationals travelling to Canada must meet certain criteria to be eligible for travel

Overview

As of 12:01 am EDT on September 7, 2021, fully vaccinated foreign nationals are eligible to enter Canada for discretionary reasons, such as tourism. These individuals must meet certain criteria in order to be eligible for travel. Individuals must be:

Fully vaccinated: the foreign national must have received, and be able to show proof of, the full series of vaccines - or combination of vaccines - that is accepted by the Government of Canada. Individuals must have been fully vaccinated a minimum of 14 days prior to arrival in Canada;

Currently the Canadian government accepts vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson);

Have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result that is taken no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight or their arrival at the land border crossing or have a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada. Antigen tests ("rapid tests") are not accepted;

Be asymptomatic;

Submit their mandatory information via ArriveCAN (using the App or website), including proof of vaccination in English or French and a quarantine plan;

Be admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act;

Take a test on arrival, if selected

Direct commercial and private passenger flights from India remain suspended until at least Sept. 21, 2021, and from Morocco until at least Sept. 29, 2021. Any passenger travelling from these locations via an indirect route will need to obtain a valid pre-departure COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country (other than India or Morocco) before entering Canada.

What are the Changes?

The Canadian government will now allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter Canada for non-essential travel. Previously, most international travelers had been barred from entering the country for non-essential travel.

Looking Ahead

The government of Canada will continue to monitor COVID-19 statistics around the globe. The Canadian government also continues to advise its citizens to avoid non-essential travel outside of the country.

Originally Published 10 September 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.