Travelers eligible to enter Canada who are fully vaccinated (i.e., have received their last dose at least 14 days prior to the day they enter Canada) are now exempt from certain Canadian-government quarantine and testing requirements.

The government of Canada announcement states:

You may qualify for certain exemptions to quarantine and testing requirements if you:

are eligible to enter Canada

are asymptomatic

meet the Government of Canada requirements of fully vaccinated travelers

meet all other entry requirements, including entering your information in ArriveCAN before arrival

Those who meet the requirements may be exempt from:

quarantine

hotel stopover (for air travelers)

day-8 testing requirement

Traveling with children or dependents who are not fully vaccinated

Travel restrictions on who can enter Canada remain in place.

Foreign nationals (including U.S. citizens) coming to Canada for non-essential reasons will be turned away at the border.

You can find out if you are eligible to enter Canada by answering the questions here. All travelers eligible for an exemption who received their vaccination(s) outside of Canada must have digitally uploaded proof of full vaccination in the ArriveCAN app (in French or English, or with a certified translation into French or English).

In many cases, fully vaccinated frequent cross-border travelers for work (those who travel across the border daily, weekly, or on a rotational schedule) to go to or return from their normal place of employment (i.e., same company, same worksite) will be exempt from pre-entry, arrival, and 8-day testing, as well as quarantine and mandatory hotel stopover. Residents of certain border communities may also be exempt. However, occasional travel to attend meetings or other work-related activities does not qualify one for this exemption. Fully vaccinated essential service providers, as determined by the Canadian Chief Public Health Officer, may also be exempt from testing or quarantine requirements. You can check if you are eligible for an exemption based on vaccination here.

Other COVID-related travel information for Canada can be found here. Exempt travelers entering Canada may still have to follow certain provincial and territorial restrictions (which may include quarantine), depending on their destination.

This post is provided for the benefit of our cross-border clients traveling to or from Canada.

Originally published 6 July 2021

