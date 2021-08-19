ARTICLE

Canada has announced that it will permit Americans fully vaccinated with a COVID vaccine approved by the Canadian government to enter Canada for non-essential travel, starting August 9th. Then, on Sept. 7th, "provided that Canada's COVID-19 epidemiology remains favorable," the borders will be opened to fully vaccinated travelers from other countries as well.

However, the U.S. has no plan to reciprocate to allow Canadians to enter the U.S. for non-essential travel, although change could come quickly once the U.S. decides to more broadly open its borders as well. In a notice pre-published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, July 21st, the U.S government acknowledged that vaccination rates have improved but that opening the border to non-essential travel still poses too great a risk. The order expires August 21st, but similar orders have been renewed repeatedly since the borders were closed to travelers entering the U.S. for tourism or recreation. Multiple Presidential Proclamations limiting entry from other jurisdictions heavily impacted by COVID around the world also remain in place.

Travelers heading to Canada from the U.S. on August 9th or thereafter will be required to provide proof they are fully vaccinated, and must have had their final dose at least two weeks prior to their arrival. Also, travelers must present evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival at the Canadian border or for their flight into Canada, and must also enter their information ahead of time in Canada's ArriveCan app.

