Key Points

On Aug. 9, 2021 Transport Canada (in collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada) announced extensions to its restrictions and testing requirements for travelers coming to and from Canada and India.

These extensions reflect continued precautious against the Delta variant of COVID-19.

Transport Canada anticipates this extension will remain in place until Sept. 21, 2021.

Overview

Transport Canada has worked closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada to review the latest precautions against the Delta variant of COVID-19. As such, Transport Canada continues to restrict all direct private passenger and direct commercial flights to Canada from India until Sept. 21, 2021, at 23:59 EDT (via the Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM). All direct private passenger and commercial flights to Canada from India must adhere to these NOTAM restrictions. Exemptions are in place for cargo-only flights, military flights, and/or medical transfers.

Furthermore, Transport Canada is extending requirements for travelers to Canada from India via indirect route. Third-country pre-departure COVID-19 molecular test requirements will remain in place: travelers stopping in a third country (other than India) must obtain a valid COVID-19 pre-departure test from stopover countries before continuing to Canada.

Looking Ahead

The Government of Canada continues to closely monitor all epidemiological risks. It will continue working closely with the Government of India and all aviation operators to ensure appropriate procedures are implemented. The Government(s) aim(s) to resume direct flights as soon as conditions permit.

Additionally, the Government of Canada continues to evaluate vaccination trends in Canada and internationally. Vaccine access disparities impact the quantity and severity of variants, and travel exposure risks remain. Employers with Canada-bound or trans-Pacific talent should continue to monitor vaccination rates and other health risk announcements.

Originally published AUGUST 11, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.