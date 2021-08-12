Key Points

On Aug. 10, 2021, Immigration Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) minister Marco E.L. Mendecino announced the upcoming launch of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants. It will commence operations on Nov. 23, 2021.

This College will become the chief regulator of all Canadian immigration affairs, and it will improve oversight and crack down on non-compliance and criminal activity.

The College will protect public and consultant-level actors who manage immigration affairs in good faith.

Overview

The College will regulate immigration and citizenship activities under a statutory framework implemented by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act. The College will have new responsibilities and powers, and it will be subject to government oversight.

Minister Mendecino said the following:

"Those who wish to come to Canada deserve honest, professional and ethical advice—and we have a responsibility to ensure they're getting it. Our new College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants is a major milestone in these efforts. The creation of the new College delivers on our promise to better protect newcomers and bolsters Canada's immigration system so it can continue to be the envy of the world."

What are the Changes?

While IRCC has acted in a regulatory role, the creation of the College focuses more narrowly on systemic and procedural activities in the Canadian immigration process. There is a new interest to fight fraud in the immigration system.

Looking Ahead

The College will commence official responsibilities in Nov. 2021, and it is possible that additional protective programs will grow in the future. Employers should continue to monitor their compliance, and ensure they are following all appropriate Canadian immigration protocols.

Originally published AUGUST 11, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.