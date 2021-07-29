Canada has announced upcoming easing of travel restriction for fully vaccinated foreign nationals. For those who have received full doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, or Janssen vaccines at least 14 days prior to their date of travel, the following changes will apply:

Effective August 9, vaccinated travelers arriving by air will no longer need to book a government authorized hotel stay for the first three nights.

Effective August 9, vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents of the United States, who currently reside in the United States, can enter Canada for discretionary travel. This means that no particular purpose (such as valid work or study permit; presence of close relatives) will need to be demonstrated in order to be permitted to enter.

Effective September 7, all foreign nationals who qualify as fully vaccinated are going to be allowed into Canada for discretionary purpose.

All travelers will be required to present proof of double vaccination on arrival. Pre-and on-arrival COVID testing requirements are still in place for everyone wishing to come to Canada. Also, all travelers need to download and complete the ArriveCan app information, which continues to be mandatory.

Importantly, foreign nationals are still required to arrange a quarantine plan in case the border officer determines that they need to quarantine. Unvaccinated children or dependents under 18 years old and adults who are accompanying them are required to quarantine for 14 days and submit to testing requirements.

Please reach out to FGI to obtain up to date information before travelling to Canada.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.