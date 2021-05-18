Key Points

  • On May 11, 2021, the Ontario government introduced updates to the Ontario Immigrant Nomination Program (OINP). The updates impact the Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker Stream.?
  • OINP released Invitations to Apply to international workers in the Expression of Interest pool. Individuals are only eligible to apply if they received an invitation from OINP.
  • Individuals who received invitationsdo not need to contact OINP.

Overview?

The Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker Stream offers permanent residence pathways to high-skilled international workers who meet certain requirements. The OINP sent invitations to international workers in?these?in-demand occupations, and those whose employment and skillset scored a 31 or above.

Health Care:

  • Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses
  • General practitioners and family physicians
  • Optometrists
  • Chiropractors
  • Allied primary health practitioners
  • Other professional occupations in health diagnosing andtreating
  • Pharmacists
  • Dietitians and nutritionists
  • Audiologists and speech-language pathologists
  • Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians
  • Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists
  • Medical radiation technologists
  • Medical?sonographers
  • Practitioners of natural healing
  • Massage therapists

Skilled Trades:

  • Electricians (except industrial and power system)
  • Carpenters
  • Roofers and?shinglers
  • Contractors and supervisors, heavy equipment operator crews
  • Heavy-duty equipment mechanics
  • Refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics
  • Machine fitters
  • Elevator constructors and mechanics

With this update, OINP hopes to better assess high-demand international workers' professional experience and merit.

What Are the Changes?

Prior models of the Expression of Interest system left international workers and -applicants in a space of uncertainty. Using the updated invitational system will offer applicants more transparency in their processing.

Looking Ahead

The OINP, and the Canadian?government as a whole, are?developing several streams to support a more efficient immigration environment. Employers with Canada-bound talent should check if any of their employees received OINP invitations.

Originally published 13, May 2021

