Key Points
- On May 11, 2021, the Ontario government introduced updates to the Ontario Immigrant Nomination Program (OINP). The updates impact the Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker Stream.?
- OINP released Invitations to Apply to international workers in the Expression of Interest pool. Individuals are only eligible to apply if they received an invitation from OINP.
- Individuals who received invitationsdo not need to contact OINP.
Overview?
The Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker Stream offers permanent residence pathways to high-skilled international workers who meet certain requirements. The OINP sent invitations to international workers in?these?in-demand occupations, and those whose employment and skillset scored a 31 or above.
Health Care:
- Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses
- General practitioners and family physicians
- Optometrists
- Chiropractors
- Allied primary health practitioners
- Other professional occupations in health diagnosing andtreating
- Pharmacists
- Dietitians and nutritionists
- Audiologists and speech-language pathologists
- Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians
- Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists
- Medical radiation technologists
- Medical?sonographers
- Practitioners of natural healing
- Massage therapists
Skilled Trades:
- Electricians (except industrial and power system)
- Carpenters
- Roofers and?shinglers
- Contractors and supervisors, heavy equipment operator crews
- Heavy-duty equipment mechanics
- Refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics
- Machine fitters
- Elevator constructors and mechanics
With this update, OINP hopes to better assess high-demand international workers' professional experience and merit.
What Are the Changes?
Prior models of the Expression of Interest system left international workers and -applicants in a space of uncertainty. Using the updated invitational system will offer applicants more transparency in their processing.
Looking Ahead
The OINP, and the Canadian?government as a whole, are?developing several streams to support a more efficient immigration environment. Employers with Canada-bound talent should check if any of their employees received OINP invitations.
Originally published 13, May 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.