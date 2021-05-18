Key Points

On May 11, 2021, the Ontario government introduced updates to the Ontario Immigrant Nomination Program (OINP). The updates impact the Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker Stream.?

OINP released Invitations to Apply to international workers in the Expression of Interest pool. Individuals are only eligible to apply if they received an invitation from OINP.

Individuals who received invitationsdo not need to contact OINP.

Overview?

The Employer Job Offer: Foreign Worker Stream offers permanent residence pathways to high-skilled international workers who meet certain requirements. The OINP sent invitations to international workers in?these?in-demand occupations, and those whose employment and skillset scored a 31 or above.

Health Care:

Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses

General practitioners and family physicians

Optometrists

Chiropractors

Allied primary health practitioners

Other professional occupations in health diagnosing andtreating

Pharmacists

Dietitians and nutritionists

Audiologists and speech-language pathologists

Animal health technologists and veterinary technicians

Respiratory therapists, clinical perfusionists and cardiopulmonary technologists

Medical radiation technologists

Medical?sonographers

Practitioners of natural healing

Massage therapists

Skilled Trades:

Electricians (except industrial and power system)

Carpenters

Roofers and?shinglers

Contractors and supervisors, heavy equipment operator crews

Heavy-duty equipment mechanics

Refrigeration and air conditioning mechanics

Machine fitters

Elevator constructors and mechanics

With this update, OINP hopes to better assess high-demand international workers' professional experience and merit.

What Are the Changes?

Prior models of the Expression of Interest system left international workers and -applicants in a space of uncertainty. Using the updated invitational system will offer applicants more transparency in their processing.

Looking Ahead

The OINP, and the Canadian?government as a whole, are?developing several streams to support a more efficient immigration environment. Employers with Canada-bound talent should check if any of their employees received OINP invitations.

Originally published 13, May 2021

