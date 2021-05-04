Quebec immigration has started accepting applications for its pilot program aimed at workers in artificial intelligence, information technology and visual effects.

The five-year pilot will see 550 candidates per year selected for Quebec immigration. Candidates can come directly from a foreign country, or already be in Quebec as a temporary foreign worker.

The initial application window runs from April 22 to October 31, 2021.

This is the third Quebec pilot program to open to applications recently, after those for orderlies and food production workers.

"With the launch of this new pilot program, our government wants to equip companies to recruit the best talent internationally, to support and accelerate innovation in new technologies," said Quebec Immigration Minister Nadine Girault.

"More than ever, Quebec's economic recovery needs innovative and promising tools for wealth creation."

To read this article in its entirety please click here

Interested employers: Kindly contact us here to receive further information.

Interested candidates: Find out whether you qualify to Canada by completing our free on-line evaluation. We will provide you with our evaluation within 1-2 business days.

The content of this article reflects the personal insight of Attorney Colin Singer and needs no disclaimer