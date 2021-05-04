The Canadian federal government has released details of a one-time path to permanent residency for set numbers of essential workers and graduates in 2021.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ('IRCC') has announced a new one-time pathway to permanent residency for over 90,000 essential temporary workers and international graduates: the 'Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident' pathway. This new pathway will allow international graduates who have completed an eligible program of study and temporary workers in health care-related and other essential occupations to apply for permanent residency. The pathway will also assist the federal government in meeting its target of admitting 401,000 new permanent residents in 2021, despite ongoing border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 6 May 2021, the IRCC will accept applications through the following three streams:

20,000 applications for temporary workers in health care;

30,000 applications for temporary workers in other selected essential occupations; and

40,000 applications for international students who graduated from a Canadian institution.

The streams will be open until 5 November 2021, or until they reach their specified limits. Three additional streams with no intake caps will also be launched for French-speaking or bilingual candidates.

In order to be eligible, applicants are required to meet the general admissibility requirements, as set out in more detail below.

International graduates (outside of Québec)

have completed an eligible Canadian program within the last four years, and no earlier than January 2017;

have been granted one of the specified credentials following the completion of that programme;

have been authorised to study throughout their education in Canada;

be authorised to work and working in Canada at the time of application (must not be self-employed, unless working as a medical doctor in a fee-for-service arrangement with a health authority);

be proficient in one of Canada's official languages;

reside in Canada with valid temporary resident status, and be present in Canada at the time of application; and

intend to reside in a province or territory outside Québec.

Further information regarding the eligibility criteria for international graduates can be found here.

Essential occupations (outside of Québec)

have accumulated at least one year of full-time work experience, or the equivalent in part-time experience (1,560 hours), in an eligible health care-related occupation or other eligible essential occupation in the three years prior to when the application is received;

be authorised to work and working, in any occupation, at the time of application (note: must not be self-employed, unless working as a medical doctor in a fee-for-service arrangement with a health authority);

be proficient in one of Canada's official languages;

reside in Canada with valid temporary resident status, and be present in Canada at the time of application; and

intend to reside in a province or territory other than Québec.

For all categories, certain family members of a principal applicant may also be eligible, provided they meet specified conditions.

Further information regarding the eligibility criteria for temporary workers, including a full list of the eligible health-related occupations (Annex A) and other eligible essential occupations (Annex B), can be found here.

