April 29, 2021 - Canada has conducted a new Express Entry draw, issuing 381 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to Provincial Nominee Program candidates.

The April 28 draw featured a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 717, 36 points lower than the previous PNP draw.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has now issued 55,771 ITAs through 14 draws in 2021, including eight PNP draws totalling 3,063 ITAs, and six Canadian Experience Class draws issuing 52,708 ITAs. The CEC draws include an all-time record draw on February 13 that saw 27,332 ITAs issued.

During the coronavirus crisis, IRCC has switched to draws focused on PNP and CEC candidates, given they are more likely to already be in the country as temporary residents.

