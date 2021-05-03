British Columbia immigration has conducted two new draws, issuing invitations to a total of 362 candidates through the British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program.

The April 27 draws featured a general draw, and a second draw targeting two NOC codes: 0621 for Retail and Wholesale Trade Managers and 0631 for Restaurant and Food Service Managers.

In the general draw, the province issued 348 invitations across five streams, with minimum scores ranging from 78 to 95.

In the NOC-specific draw, 14 invites were issued through four streams, featuring minimum scores of 113 and 114.

