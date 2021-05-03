Ontario immigration has launched its new Expression of Interest system, opening two of the five linked streams, with the remaining three expected to go live 'in the near future'.

In an April 28 announcement, the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) said the system was open for intake for both the Foreign Worker and International Student streams of the Employer Job Offer Category.

The three remaining streams covered by the EOI system are Employer Job Offer: In-Demand Skills, Masters Graduate and PhD Graduate.

Ontario plans to keep the EOI system open permanently, allowing candidates to register at any time.

Once registered, an EOI profile is valid for 12 months or until an invitation to apply is received.

To read this article in its entirety please click here

Interested employers: Kindly contact us here to receive further information.

Interested candidates: Find out whether you qualify to Canada by completing our free on-line evaluation. We will provide you with our evaluation within 1-2 business days.

The content of this article reflects the personal insight of Attorney Colin Singer and needs no disclaimer