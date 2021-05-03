ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Summary:

April 26, 2021 - Twenty years of growing numbers of international students in Canada came to a screeching halt last year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the first drop in decades in the number of study permits issued by Ottawa.

In 2020, the travel restrictions imposed by governments to curb the spread of COVID-19 led to an almost 17 per cent drop in the number of study permits the Canadian government was able to issue compared to the previous year.

Last year, only 530,540 study permits were issued, a shortfall of 108,420 from the 638,960 in 2019.

Read More

To read this article in its entirety please click here

Interested employers: Kindly contact us here to receive further information.

Interested candidates: Find out whether you qualify to Canada by completing our free on-line evaluation. We will provide you with our evaluation within 1-2 business days.

The content of this article reflects the personal insight of Attorney Colin Singer and needs no disclaimer