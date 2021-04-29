ARTICLE

Due to the higher number of COVID cases detected among travelers coming in from India and Pakistan, Canadian Transportation Ministry has issued a 30-day travel ban on direct air travel from those countries, effective April 22nd. This temporary measure is intended to allow health authorities time to evaluate the ongoing epidemiology in that region and gain a better understanding of the new variant of the COVID virus that has been developing there.

