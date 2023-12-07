The ICLG - Gambling Laws and Regulations - Canada Chapter covers common issues in gambling laws and regulations – including relevant authorities and legislation, application for a licence, licence restrictions, digital media, enforcement and liability.

Which entities regulate what type of gambling and social/skill gaming activity in your jurisdiction? What constitutes as illegal gaming in Canada? What are the key limits on providing services to customers? In this chapter, Cameron MacDonald and Galen Flaherty take a closer look at:

Relevant authorities and legislation Application for a licence and licence restrictions Online/mobile/digital/electronic media Enforcement and liability Anticipated reforms

Originally Published by ICLG

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.