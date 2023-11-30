On November 14, 2023, Winnipeg-based Activate Games Inc. (Activate Games) announced that the company signed an exclusive partnership deal with Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment.

The new partnership will bring the world's first active gaming experience to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Activate MENA is set to open in early summer 2024.

MLT Aikins, led by partner Caitlin Bouché, was pleased to act for Activate Games on this significant transaction and licensing deal.

The Majid Al Futtaim corporation owns shopping malls, movie theatres, the Middle East's first indoor ski resort and Dubai's first indoor skydiving centre.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking global journey with Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment," says Adam Schmidt, co-founder of Activate Games. "This strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment's remarkable reputation for operational excellence and their steadfast commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with Activate's vision. Our one-of-a-kind interactive gaming experiences transcend traditional entertainment boundaries, offering a unique fusion of cutting-edge technology with adrenaline-pumping adventure."

Activate Games is in talks with several international potential partners to bring its gaming experience to various world regions.

Based in Winnipeg, Caitlin B. Bouché practises corporate and commercial law with particular focus in real estate transactions, including the purchase and sale of businesses, commercial leases and commercial financing.

About Activate Games Inc.

Activate is the world's first active-gaming experience where players #EnterTheGame. Activate offers a unique blend of physical activity and gaming that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Each Activate location provides fun and interactive rooms for players to compete, earn stars and track achievements. With its global headquarters located in Winnipeg, Activate has grown to 20 locations across Canada, the U.S. and now the world.

