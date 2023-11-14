ARTICLE

In this episode, Patricia Riopel and Enrico Magnani of Montréal-based Magnum Capital Partners share their unique journey through the search fund model, from the challenges of finding a business to acquire to their successful exit from Scribendi, an Ontario company that develops text-editing software. They also discuss their experiences as a married couple navigating this path, Patricia's perspective as the first woman to achieve a search fund exit in Canada, and their future plans to support the search community as investors.

