In this bulletin:
- A Visit from Old Friends – OSC Releases Annual Summary Report for Dealers, Advisers and Investment Fund Managers
- Learning Something New – CIRO's Proposed New Proficiency Model
- A Trip Around Alberta – ASC Releases 2023 Annual Report
- Never a Dull Moment – CSA Provides Temporary Relief from Filing Reports of Exempt Distribution and Offering Memorandum through SEDAR+ for Certain Foreign Issuers
In Brief: Manitoba Joins the Crowd – Consultation Paper issued on Title Protection Framework ? New Potential – CSA Amends Rules to Provide for Commodity Benchmarks ? CIRO Republishes Proposals for Derivatives Rule Modernization, Stage 1 – Time to Declutter
Important Reminders: Everything Old is New Again – Interim Financial Statements
BLG's Resource Corner
Click the link to access a PDF of our full, monthly bulletin summarizing these recent developments. >> AUM Law Bulletin | Anti-Boredom Edition | July 2023
