A few impending filing deadlines that we thought would be helpful to note from past bulletins for your reference:

December 1 (yes, December 1) is the deadline for registrants in Ontario and foreign firms that rely on certain exemptions from the registration requirements to file their fee calculation forms (Form 13-502F4 Capital Markets Participation Fee Calculation under OSC Rule 13-502 Fees and Form 13-503F1 (Commodity Futures Act) Participation Fee Calculation under OSC Rule 13-503 (Commodity Futures Act) Fees).

is the deadline for registrants in Ontario and foreign firms that rely on certain exemptions from the registration requirements to file their fee calculation forms (Form 13-502F4 Capital Markets Participation Fee Calculation under OSC Rule 13-502 Fees and Form 13-503F1 (Commodity Futures Act) Participation Fee Calculation under OSC Rule 13-503 (Commodity Futures Act) Fees). January 30, 2023, is the deadline for filing exempt trade reports for issuers that are investment funds and that relied on specific prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, namely the accredited investor exemption, the minimum investment of $150,000 (for non-individuals), and the exemption for additional investment in investment funds. Based on past experience, the processes of completing the forms and submitting the fees across the country can be time consuming and should be started as soon as possible to avoid a "filing crunch" in late January. Contact us and we can help you!

is the deadline for filing exempt trade reports for issuers that are investment funds and that relied on specific prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions, namely the accredited investor exemption, the minimum investment of $150,000 (for non-individuals), and the exemption for additional investment in investment funds. Based on past experience, the processes of completing the forms and submitting the fees across the country can be time consuming and should be started as soon as possible to avoid a "filing crunch" in late January. Contact us and we can help you! June 6, 2023, is when an individual registrant's Form 33-109F4 must be filed to update their "other activities", as required by amendments to National Instrument 33-109 Registration Information. While this seems eons away, as the whole form should be reviewed, updated and filed within the deadline, and if older forms were used, the new forms may require new information to be inputted, we continue to recommend that clients speak with us sooner rather than later to work through the forms in a systematic fashion to avoid filing delays.

Finally, we wanted to note in case you have not yet had an opportunity to visit the page, the Ontario Securities Commission has set up a number of helpful materials that can be used to assist with a registrant's obligations regarding older and vulnerable investors. Resources include educational material, and some starter template forms. We would be pleased to discuss your strategies for addressing the needs of these investors in greater detail.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.