March 03, 2022

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Webinar

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT /

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MT /

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET /

Connection details and links will be provided after you register.

Regulation of investment funds, along with their managers, saw significant developments in 2021. The pace of regulatory change is expected to continue in 2022.

Please join our experts for an interactive webinar focused on the regulation of funds - both public and private. Topics will include:

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues for fund disclosures and managers

Consolidation of the simplified prospectus and AIF and proposed easing of filing requirements

Fund Facts and ETF Facts delivery exemptions

Codification of common exemptions and impact on IRCs

Impact of the proposed Ontario Capital Markets Act on funds and managers

This webinar will feature speakers from BLG's Investment Management Group:

Please RSVP by Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

CPD Information

BC | This course has been accredited for 1.0 hour. Course name: What you need to know: Investment Fund Regulation in 2022. Course number: N03032022.

ON | This session is eligible for up to 1.0 Substantive Hour.

QC | Please note, the concept of "recognition" or "accreditation" has been abolished. By doing this, the Barreau is trying to make it easier for lawyers to claim mandatory CLE credits without a formal accreditation process. It is now up to individual lawyers to determine the eligibility of a training activity and to declare the hours in their "Dossier de formation en ligne".

If you have any questions about this event, please email Caitlin Jennings at RSVPEvents-National@blg.com.

