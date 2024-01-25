The Canadian investment fund industry is regulated by, among other things, a number of National Instruments. The Investment Fund Rules Book, prepared by members of BLG's Investment Management Group, incorporates the most commonly used national instruments and policies affecting investment funds and their managers, and includes all amendments to the various National Instruments that came into force as of January 6, 2022 and June 1, 2022.
This book includes the following National Instruments:
- 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure
- 81-102 Investment Funds
- 81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds
- 81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices
- 81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure
- 81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds
- 41-101 General Prospectus Requirements
Download the Investment Fund Rules Book
This book does not reflect amendments that have been proposed but are not yet in force on the date of publication.
