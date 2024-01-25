The Canadian investment fund industry is regulated by, among other things, a number of National Instruments. The Investment Fund Rules Book, prepared by members of BLG's Investment Management Group, incorporates the most commonly used national instruments and policies affecting investment funds and their managers, and includes all amendments to the various National Instruments that came into force as of January 6, 2022 and June 1, 2022.

This book includes the following National Instruments:

81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure

81-102 Investment Funds

81-104 Alternative Mutual Funds

81-105 Mutual Fund Sales Practices

81-106 Investment Fund Continuous Disclosure

81-107 Independent Review Committee for Investment Funds

41-101 General Prospectus Requirements

This book does not reflect amendments that have been proposed but are not yet in force on the date of publication.

