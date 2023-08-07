ARTICLE

Mario's guest today is Grant Wallace of Vancouver-based Relay Transition Partners, an advisory firm serving midmarket businesses in western Canada. Grant shares his insights into the British Columbia and Alberta markets, in which deals tend on average to be slightly smaller than is typical in Ontario and Quebec. Investors that are comfortable in the $5-30 million market niche will find many outstanding prospects in tech, energy, manufacturing and distribution, among other sectors. PE funds tend to focus on the upper end of this range, while the lower end is attracting intense interest from search funds. Deal flow has slowed slightly but remains healthy heading into Q3 of 2023.

