This edition of the podcast features Vancouver-based Jan Simon, co-founder and managing partner of Vonzeo Capital, an international search fund investor. With a background as an investment banker and academic, Jan was involved in some of the earliest searches outside the U.S. and has been a key player in the industry's rapid growth. Among other insights, he notes the importance of board guidance as successful searchers transition to CEO roles and discusses some of the challenges specific to self-funded searches. Looking ahead, he suggests that search funds may have advantages in challenging economic times and forecasts continued growth for the search fund model.

