We are delighted to welcome Ruoxi Cai as a Lawyer to AUM Law. Ruoxi's practice focuses on securities law, specifically regulatory compliance for registrants. Before joining AUM Law in 2023, she worked at Primerica Financial Services as a senior legal counsel engaged in general corporate and investment fund matters. Ruoxi was called to the bar of Ontario in 2018.

We are also thrilled to welcome Peter Gilmore as a Lawyer at the firm. In his role, Peter's practice also focuses on securities law, most specifically regulatory compliance for registrants. Before joining AUM Law in 2022, he worked at the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (MFDA) for a number of years, most recently as enforcement counsel and enforcement policy counsel. Peter was called to the Bar of Ontario in 2022.

About BLG

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.