ARTICLE

Canada: What We're Up To (Franchise) – Winter/Spring 2024

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada

New Trust Reporting Rules: CRA Clarifies Stance On Late Penalty Relief For Bare Trusts Miller Thomson LLP On March 12, 2024, the Canada Revenue Agency ("CRA") clarified its position on the application of late filing penalties to bare trusts.

Anti-Assignment Provisions And Assignments By 'Operation Of Law': What Do I Have To Do? What Should I Do? Aird & Berlis LLP One of the key roles of legal due diligence in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) is to assist in the efficient and successful completion of any proposed M&A transaction.

The Most Profitable Businesses In Canada For 2024: Top 10 List With Examples Sobirovs Law Firm This is a detailed exploration of the top 10 most profitable businesses in Canada. This guide highlights the sectors' financial successes and delves into the dynamics...

Liability Of Directors And Officers Under The Modern Slavery Act MLT Aikins LLP The Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act (also known as the Modern Slavery Act; the "Act") came into force on January 1, 2024...

CRA Clarifies Penalty Relief For Bare Trusts WeirFoulds LLP Bare trusts, unless specifically exempted, are required to file a 2023 T3 Return on or before April 2, 2024 with a completed T3 Schedule 15 to report beneficial ownership information.