(i) Introduction

Franchise agreements typically require franchisees to conform strictly with standards and procedures that are set out, not only in the franchise agreement itself, but in operations manuals or other system-wide communiques (together, and for convenience, the "Manuals"). Such Manuals are separate documents from the franchise agreement and are not the product of any negotiation between the franchisor and franchisee; indeed, a franchisee typically is not provided with the Manuals until after it has entered into the franchise agreement.

Nonetheless, franchise agreements usually provide that Manuals are incorporated into, and form part of, the franchise agreement. Franchise agreements also commonly include a provision that entitles the franchisor to introduce unilateral changes to the system by means of revising the Manual. By structuring their franchise agreements in this way, franchisors reserve for themselves the critical flexibility they need to adapt their systems to evolving commercial and competitive realities.

The fact that the Manuals are separate documents from the franchise agreement (even if sometimes incorporated by reference into the franchise agreement) raises the question of what limits exist to a franchisor's ability to use the Manuals to create rights and obligations that were not set out in its franchise agreement, or to modify terms that were originally present in the franchise agreement.

(ii) The Canadian Jurisprudence

Although the issue has not been widely considered by Canadian courts, the few decisions that have confronted it have demonstrated a clear judicial willingness to bind franchisees and franchisors alike to rights and obligations contained in the Manuals.

Perhaps the most prominent such example is Ontario's Fairview Donut Inc. v. The TDL Group Corp. case, which concerned the well-known Tim Hortons franchised system of quick service restaurants. Tim Hortons' franchise agreements contained the usual provisions entitling the franchisor to revise its Manuals in order to improve methods and procedures and requiring the franchisees to comply with such changes. Tim Hortons used its Manuals to implement a sweeping system-wide change requiring of its franchisees to buy certain products directly from the franchisor instead of baking those products from scratch in their stores, as had been the convention to that point. This change by the franchisor can fairly be characterized as having dramatically revised a fundamental aspect of the franchisees' operations as they existed at the time they had entered into their franchise agreements; nonetheless, it survived a challenge by franchisees who had argued unsuccessfully that the franchisor's change negatively impacted their profitability.

In Ontario's subsequent 1250264 Ontario Inc. v. Pet Valu Canada Inc. decision, the court relied in part on language contained in the Manual to find that the franchisor was contractually obligated to share with its franchisees certain volume rebates it had secured.

Church v. H & R Block Canada, Inc. was a rare franchise law decision to be issued by the Yukon court. The case concerned a provision addressing the use by franchisees of software provided by the franchisor to prepare the franchisees' tax returns. The franchisee's franchise agreement merely permitted the use of such software, whereas the franchisor subsequently amended its manual to mandate use of the software. The franchisee referred the matter to arbitration, claiming that the franchisor's insistence that she use the franchisor's software constituted a breach of contract. The arbitral panel acknowledged that the manual plainly conflicted with the franchise agreement with respect to the use of the software; however, a majority of the panel rejected the franchisee's claim. The majority focused on the parties' intention at the time they entered into the franchise agreement and concluded the franchisee had agreed to use the franchisor's system, and that that system plainly included the franchisor's software; as a consequence, the majority reasoned that the policy change concerning software introduced in the manual effectively amended the franchise agreement. The majority also observed that a "change in the use of software is not fundamental to the operation of the franchise"; the sole dissenting arbitrator disagreed, suggesting that the purported amendment altered "the fundamental relationship" between the parties. On review of the arbitral award, the Yukon court declined to interfere with the majority's findings or conclusion.

Taken together, these judicial statements on the issue, while sparse, reflect a clear inclination on the part of Canadian courts to treat Manuals as creating mutually binding contractual obligations; however, they provide little express guidance about the extent to which franchisors can use Manuals to change rights and obligations contained in the franchise agreement or to bargain for rights and obligations that were not originally present in the franchise agreement.

A methodology by which to assess the enforceability of terms contained in the Manuals, and that would be consistent with those few reported decisions, would be to ask whether those terms (i) can be said to contain the essential elements of a contract; and (ii) are consistent with the franchisor's duty of good faith.

