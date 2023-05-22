OAKBERRY, a Brazilian franchise with locations in more than 30 countries, is expanding into Western Canada.

Five OAKBERRY locations will open in Vancouver this spring and summer, followed by another five stores opening in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, according to a release. OAKBERRY serves fresh açai bowls and smoothies with a variety of toppings.

Carter Friesen, OAKBERRY's master franchisee for Western Canada, first discovered the brand on a trip to Australia and is now spearheading OAKBERRY's growth as it expands into Western Canada.

"We are beyond excited to bring OAKBERRY to Vancouver, a city that embraces a wellness mindset and appreciates fresh, nutritious ingredients," Friesen said. "We can't wait for people to taste this delicious superfood this summer and to see what all the hype is about."

Vancouver's first OAKBERRY will open in Kitsilano later this spring, with four other locations set to open in the city by summer. Calgary will get its first OAKBERRY location later this month.

Winnipeg lawyer Melissa Cattini was pleased to work with and advise Carter Friesen in relation to master franchise and structure matters and OAKBERRY's expansion into Western Canada.

