PREVIOUS EVENTS
- Cassels lawyers attended the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 26-March 1, 2023. Cassels was a sponsor of this event. Larry Weinberg became Chair of the IFA's International Committee.
- Simi Solebo presented at the OBA Franchise Section "Keeping Up With The Case Law" Series on March 6, 2023.
- Cassels lawyers attended the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Annual Convention on April 1-3, 2023, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Noah Leszcz was the Vice-Chair of the Convention. Zachary Zittell presented on "Franchise of Tomorrow, Today: Making Sense of the Blockchain and Web 3.0," and Larry Weinberg presented on "Preparing Your Franchise for M&A Opportunities in the Future."
- Eric Mayzel chaired a Ontario Bar Association Franchise Section panel on "Hot Topics in Franchise Trademark and Intellectual Property Protection Program" on April 12, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.
- Peter Snell moderated a panel on "IP Licensing – In-House Counsel Discuss Hot Topics & What Every Business Lawyer Needs to Know" at the American Bar Association Business Law Section Spring Meeting on April 27-29, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Cassels lawyers will be attending the IFA Legal Symposium in Washington, DC on May 7-9, 2023, and the International Bar Association (IBA)/IFA Joint Conference on May 9-10 2023. Larry Weinberg will be speaking on "Lessons Learned by Franchise Systems from Crisis Events" at the IFA Legal Symposium and Rebecca Valo will be moderating a panel on "Franchising in the Age of Digitization, Robotics and Automation" at the IFA Legal Symposium. Frank Robinson is hosting a roundtable at the IFA Legal Symposium on "Cannabis Franchising." Peter Snell will be hosting a roundtable at the IBA/IFA Joint Conference on "What Disclosure is Given Related to Financial Performance Representations."
- Sam Sokoloff is moderating a panel titled "Ask the Experts: Franchise Development & Lead Generation" at the CFA's first ever Marketing Day conference in Mississauga, Ontario on May 18, 2023.
- Peter Snell will be co-chairing the CFA Legal Day in September 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
- Larry Weinberg is organizing and chairing the CFA's 4th annual Growth and Exit Strategies Conference in Toronto, on October 17, 2023.
