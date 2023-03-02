PREVIOUS EVENTS
- Cassels lawyers attended the American Bar Association's Forum on Franchising in San Diego, California on November 2-4, 2022. Frank Robinson spoke on "Recent Developments in Cannabis and CBD Franchising."
- At the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) Franchise Law Conference in Toronto on November 29, 2022, Peter Snell spoke on "The Future of Franchising Across Canada" and Chris Horkins provided the Annual Legal and Legislative Update.
- Kayla Smith wrote an article on franchisors' obligations for the January 2023 edition of Franchise Canada Magazine. Read it here.
- Sam Sokoloff spoke on "Due Diligence and Legal Considerations When Buying a Franchise" at the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchise Canada Show in Toronto on February 4, 2023.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Cassels lawyers will be attending the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 26-March 1, 2023. Cassels is a sponsor of this event. At the meeting to be held at the convention on February 27, 2023, Larry Weinberg will become Chair of the IFA's International Committee.
- Simi Solebo will be presenting at the OBA Franchise Section "Keeping Up With The Case Law" Series on March 6, 2023.
- Cassels lawyers will be attending the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Annual Convention on April 1-3, 2023, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Zachary Zittell is presenting on "Franchise of Tomorrow, Today: Making Sense of the Blockchain and Web 3.0," and Larry Weinberg is presenting on "Preparing Your Franchise for M&A Opportunities in the Future."
- Peter Snell is moderating a panel on "IP Licensing – In-House Counsel Discuss Hot Topics & What Every Business Lawyer Needs to Know" at the American Bar Association Business Law Section Spring Meeting on April 27-29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
- Cassels lawyers will be attending the IFA Legal Symposium in Washington, DC on May 7-9, 2023 and the International Bar Association (IBA)/IFA Joint Conference on May 9-10 2023. Larry Weinberg will be speaking on "Lessons Learned by Franchise Systems from Crisis Events" at the IFA Legal Symposium and Rebecca Valo will be moderating a panel on "Franchising in the Age of Digitization, Robotics and Automation" at the IFA Legal Symposium.
- Peter Snell will be co-chairing the CFA Legal Day in September 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
