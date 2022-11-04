PREVIOUS EVENTS
- Larry Weinberg spoke at the 2022 International Franchise Expo in New York City on June 2, 2022, on a panel entitled "Strategies for Penetrating the U.S. Market for Overseas Franchisors."
- Noah Leszcz was the Co-Chair of the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Law Day on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Old Mill in Toronto, Ontario, and also spoke at a "Fireside Chat: Intro to the Metaverse" presentation. Derek Ronde spoke at a seminar on recent franchise injunction issues. Chris Horkins spoke on a panel called "Disclosure Discussion: Disclosing in the New World".
- Larry Weinberg chaired the CFA Growth and Exit Strategies 3rd Annual Conference "Franchising Meets The Money" on October 20, 2022.
- Sam Sokoloff spoke at the CFA's Franchise Canada Tradeshow on October 23, 2022 in Toronto on an "Ask The Experts" panel and gave a presentation on "The Legal Aspects of Buying a Franchise".
- Peter Snell hosted a roundtable on ghost kitchens at the International Bar Association annual convention in Miami, Florida on October 30-November 4, 2022.
UPCOMING EVENTS
- Cassels lawyers will be attending the American Bar Association's Forum on Franchising in San Diego, California on November 2-4, 2022. Frank Robinson will be speaking on "Recent Developments in Cannabis and CBD Franchising."
- At the upcoming Ontario Bar Association (OBA) Franchise Law Conference in Toronto on November 29, 2022, Peter Snell will be speaking on "The Future of Franchising Across Canada" and Chris Horkins will be providing the Annual Legal and Legislative Update.
- Larry Weinberg will be attending the annual Restaurant Finance & Development Conference 2022 in Las Vegas on November 14-16, 2022.
