ARTICLE

Canada: What We Are Up To (Franchise) (Spring & Summer 2022)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Canada

Director And Officer Liability For Cybersecurity Breaches In Canada And The U.S. Torys LLP Cybersecurity remains a top priority for boards and senior management across Canada and the United States.

The New Qualifying Disbursements Rules: An Improvement? Miller Thomson LLP On April 26, 2022, the Government of Canada tabled the Budget Implementation Act, 2022, No. 1 (the "BIA"), which implements a first set of proposals from the very recent 2022 Federal Budget.

What Is Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG)? DiliTrust Canada Inc. In this three-part Environmental Social Governance (ESG) series, we look at the origins of ESG, recent regulatory announcements, new emerging standards and how to prepare your organization for the future of public reporting.

New Transparency Requirements For Private Ontario Corporations And Individuals With "Significant Control" Macdonald Sager LLP On December 9, 2021, Bill 43, Build Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2021 (the "Bill") received Royal Assent. Scheduled to come into force on January 1, 2023, the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "OBCA") ...

Additional Canada Business Corporation Act Regulations To Come Into Force August 31, 2022 Bennett Jones LLP In 2021, the Government of Canada proposed regulations that would change the director election process for certain corporations established under the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA).