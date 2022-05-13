PREVIOUS EVENTS
- Cassels was a sponsor of the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention that took place on February 26-March 1st, 2022, in San Diego. Our partners Frank Robinson, Peter Snell, and Larry Weinberg attended. Larry Weinberg moderated the panel "Legal Issues in International Expansion, and How to Best Deal with Them, for Non-lawyers," and Peter Snell facilitated a Thought Leadership roundtable on "Discussion on New Requirements About Operating in Canada Post-pandemic."
- Noah Leszcz spoke on the VIP Panel at the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Franchise Canada Show at the International Centre in Toronto on March 27, 2022.
- Peter Snell moderated a panel on "The Business of Big Brands and Intellectual Property" at the American Bar Association (ABA) Business Law Section Meeting held in Atlanta, Georgia on March 31 to April 2, 2022.
- Cassels was a sponsor of the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Annual Convention that took place on April 9-11, 2022, in Ottawa, Ontario. A number of Cassels' lawyers attended. Larry Weinberg moderated and spoke on a panel entitled "Private Equity: Journey Through the Deal" on April 9, 2022.
- Danielle DiPardo presented the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) Franchise Section's virtual case law update on May 12, 2022.
Upcoming Events
- Peter Snell, Larry Weinberg, Frank Robinson, Rebecca Valo and Noah Leszcz will be attending the IFA Annual Legal Symposium taking place in Washington DC from May 15-17, 2022. Peter Snell will be moderating a panel on "Emerging Approaches in International Franchising."
- Larry Weinberg and Peter Snell will also be attending the 2022 IBA/IFA Joint Conference on International Franchising in Washington, DC from May 17-18, 2022. Larry Weinberg will be speaking on a panel entitled "How to Deal with Geopolitical Risks in International Franchising," and Peter Snell will be speaking on "Unwinding a Joint Venture" and will also be moderating a roundtable on "Impact of Sanctions on International Franchising."
- Larry Weinberg will be speaking at the 2022 International Franchise Expo in New York City on June 2, 2022, on a panel entitled "Strategies for Penetrating the U.S. Market for Overseas Franchisors."
- Noah Leszcz will be the co-chair of the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Law Day on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Old Mill in Toronto, Ontario.
