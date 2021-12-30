RECENT
- Noah Leszcz spoke at the CFA Virtual Franchise Canada Expo, which was held virtually on August 26, 2021, on a topic entitled: Legal Considerations of Buying a Franchise.
- Noah Leszcz spoke at the 2021 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Law Day, which was held virtually on September 23, 2021, on a topic entitled Ghost Kitchens and Franchising. Derek Ronde spoke on the recent Supreme Court of Canada trilogy of cases on the duty of good faith. Rebecca Valo spoke on the topic of Diversity and Human Rights in Franchising.
- Larry Weinberg spoke at the CFA's How to Franchise Your Business Seminar on October 5, 2021.
- Larry Weinberg spoke on a panel called The Annotated International Franchise Agreement at the American Bar Association (ABA) annual Forum on Franchising, held October 13-15, 2021.
- Noah Leszcz spoke on a panel at the CFA Virtual Franchise Canada National Show & Spotlight Showcase, which was held virtually on October 19, 2021, on a topic entitled: Franchise Agreements & Disclosure Documents – Lawyer Panel.
- Larry Weinberg organized and chaired the CFA's Growth and Exit Strategies Annual Webinar on October 28, 2021.
- Mickey Lungu spoke at the Canadian Restaurant industry Summit – Investment, Finance and Development Panel on November 1-4, 2021.
- Chris Horkins Co-Chaired the Ontario Bar Association (OBA) 20th Annual Franchise Law Conference on December 9, 2021. At the conference, Larry Weinberg Chaired a session on "Then and Now: Insights from 20 Years of Franchise Practice" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the conference, and Frank Robinson spoke on the subject of franchising law and cannabis in Ontario. Rebecca Valo spoke on the topic of "Franchising Disrupted: Coping with COVID-19."
UPCOMING
- Cassels lawyers will be attending the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention on February 26-March 1st, 2022 in San Diego. Cassels is a sponsor of the event.
- Cassels lawyers will also be attending the CFA Annual Convention on April 9-11, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.
