In a recent Ontario Superior Court of Justice decision, 2619506 Ontario Inc. v. 2082100 Ontario Inc.1 (Fit for Life), the Court reiterated the judicial view that the failure to provide current financial statements in a disclosure document can be a successful ground for statutory rescission under section 6 of the Arthur Wishart Act (Franchise Disclosure), 2000 (the Wishart Act).

In Fit for Life, a former Fit for Life brand restaurant franchisee brought a motion for summary judgment on its rescission claim under the Wishart Act, which was based on inadequate disclosure of financial information in the franchisor's disclosure documents. The franchise agreement between the parties was entered into in May 2018 in respect of a restaurant on the University of Toronto's Scarborough campus. In the disclosure document provided by the franchisor in April 2018, the franchisor failed to include the company's most recent financial statements as required under the Wishart Act. The only financial statements included were unaudited financial statements from 2016, which were out of date. The restaurant opened in August 2018. Due to poor sales, it closed by May 2019 and the franchisee issued its notice of rescission.

On hearing the motion, the Court had no issue in addressing the matter as one that was appropriate for summary judgment. The Court declined to reach any conclusions on other complaints made by the franchisee, instead focusing on the failure to include the required financial statements. There was little to no factual dispute about this issue, and the Court held that the plaintiff franchisee was entitled to rescission as the financial disclosure was so deficient as to amount to no disclosure at all, commenting:

I consider the disclosure document provided to have been so deficient as to amount to a complete lack of disclosure. This is because the Franchisor did not provide any meaningful financial disclosure to the Plaintiff. Although the Franchisor provided the FDD to Ms. Paralekar in May 2018, the only financial statements it provided were unaudited statements from 2016, over two years earlier.

The Court reiterated the importance of the missing financial statements to the franchisee being able to make an informed decision as to purchasing the franchise and granted summary judgment in favour of the franchisee.

On an additional issue at play on the motion, the Court also held that a representative of the franchisor who, although not directly employed by the franchisor, was a "franchisor's associate" and thus liable for rescission damages. The Court examined the representative's involvement in both the franchisor's affiliate companies and the process of marketing and selling the franchise in order to attach liability to the representative.

The Fit for Life decision is a stark reminder to Ontario franchisors of the obligation to make accurate financial disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the Wishart Act or face a potentially successful rescission claim. It also provides further assistance in the exploration of who constitutes a "franchisor's associate" under the Wishart Act.

