Cassels is pleased to announce that Tamara Prince has joined the firm in our Calgary office as a key franchise advocacy partner.

In addition to her years of experience in complex corporate/commercial litigation and arbitration, Tami has acted for franchisors in numerous franchise disputes, and was Lexpert ranked for Franchise Law in 2018 and 2019 before moving to an in-house role in 2020. Tami's return to private practice in Calgary adds to the firm's renowned national Franchise Law expertise.

Welcome Tami!

