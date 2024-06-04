Bioenterprise Canada has launched a national roundtable series designed to identify and unlock Canada's global agri-food superpower potential. Bennett Jones announced its partnership with Bioenterprise earlier this year.

The roundtable series kicked off in Calgary on April 29, 2024, with the first of seven provincial and regional roundtables to identify and understand the barriers keeping Canadian food-tech and agri-tech entrepreneurs from successfully commercializing their innovations.

Lorelei Graham, Partner and Head of the Agribusiness Industry Team at Bennett Jones says, "Canada's potential to become a global agri-food superpower is rooted in its abundance of natural resources, leading research institutions, and a strong focus on sustainable agricultural practices. We are proud to support this initiative that will improve the successful commercialization of agri-food innovations and keep those companies in Canada. This will help drive economic growth, reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to food security."

Bioenterprise, Canada's Food & Agri-Tech Engine, is leading the drive to create a better, more comprehensive national agri-food innovation environment with the support Bennett Jones and other partners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.