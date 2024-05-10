As of May 1, 2024 CADTH is no more, as it adopts its new operating name: Canada's Drug Agency (the "CDA"). The CDA expands on CADTH's existing mandate and functions to include:

improving the appropriate prescribing and use of medications; increasing pan-Canadian data collection and expanding access to drug and treatment data, including real-world evidence data; and reducing drug system duplication and lack of coordination.

The CDA will be providing updates over the coming months regarding these new mandates.

To view the original article click here

